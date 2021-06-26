Kepler Capital Markets Analysts Give Kion Group (FRA:KGX) a €104.00 Price Target

Kion Group (FRA:KGX) has been given a €104.00 ($122.35) price target by equities researchers at Kepler Capital Markets in a research report issued on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ target price indicates a potential upside of 11.85% from the company’s previous close.

KGX has been the topic of several other research reports. Baader Bank set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Kion Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €69.00 ($81.18) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Hauck & AufhãUser set a €90.00 ($105.88) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €95.00 ($111.76) price target on shares of Kion Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €84.50 ($99.41).

Shares of FRA:KGX opened at €92.98 ($109.39) on Thursday. Kion Group has a 52 week low of €57.87 ($68.08) and a 52 week high of €81.82 ($96.26). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €86.64.

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks and Services, Supply Chain Solutions, and Corporate Services segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklifts and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM Voltas brand names.

