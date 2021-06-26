Keyera (TSE:KEY) PT Raised to C$35.00

Keyera (TSE:KEY) had its price objective lifted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$31.00 to C$35.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ price target would suggest a potential upside of 5.84% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on KEY. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$27.00 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Industrial Alliance Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a C$33.00 price objective on shares of Keyera in a report on Monday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Keyera from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from C$34.00 to C$36.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Tudor Pickering & Holt set a C$29.00 price objective on shares of Keyera and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Keyera from C$29.00 to C$33.00 in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$32.00.

Keyera stock opened at C$33.07 on Thursday. Keyera has a 12-month low of C$18.04 and a 12-month high of C$35.75. The stock has a market cap of C$7.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 117.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The business’s fifty day moving average price is C$30.48.

Keyera (TSE:KEY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported C$0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.34 by C$0.05. The firm had revenue of C$1.02 billion for the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Keyera will post 1.8700001 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Senior Officer Bradley Wayne Lock sold 12,900 shares of Keyera stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$34.00, for a total value of C$438,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$6,071,210.

About Keyera

Keyera Corp. engages in the energy infrastructure business in Canada. It operates through Gathering and Processing, Liquids Infrastructure, and Marketing segments. The company's Gathering and Processing segment owns and operates raw gas gathering pipelines and processing plants, which collect and process raw natural gas, remove waste products, and separate the economic components primarily natural gas liquids; and provides condensate handling services.

