Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) Price Target Cut to $9.50

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $11.00 to $9.50 in a report published on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Kinross Gold’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. National Bank Financial cut shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating in a report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Kinross Gold from $11.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. CIBC cut shares of Kinross Gold from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $11.25 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Kinross Gold from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Kinross Gold presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $10.54.

Get Kinross Gold alerts:

Shares of KGC stock opened at $6.38 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a PE ratio of 5.91 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.54. Kinross Gold has a fifty-two week low of $6.10 and a fifty-two week high of $10.31.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15. The firm had revenue of $986.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Kinross Gold had a net margin of 31.69% and a return on equity of 16.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.79%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 2,586,992 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $18,966,000 after purchasing an additional 182,964 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 31.1% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,351,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $9,917,000 after purchasing an additional 320,436 shares during the last quarter. Ruffer LLP boosted its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 26.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 33,532,930 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $223,847,000 after purchasing an additional 6,942,948 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 210.7% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 300,111 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $2,203,000 after acquiring an additional 203,512 shares during the period. 45.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

Featured Story: What Are Treasury Bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Kinross Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kinross Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.