KIWIGO Hits Market Capitalization of $1.16 Million (KGO)

KIWIGO (CURRENCY:KGO) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One KIWIGO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0273 or 0.00000086 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, KIWIGO has traded 13.1% lower against the dollar. KIWIGO has a market cap of $1.16 million and $90,398.00 worth of KIWIGO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003163 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001918 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.46 or 0.00045704 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.56 or 0.00166156 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.86 or 0.00094412 BTC.

Egoras (EGR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0523 or 0.00000165 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00002964 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $31,546.97 or 0.99730143 BTC.

About KIWIGO

KIWIGO’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 42,438,196 coins. KIWIGO’s official Twitter account is @kgocrypto

KIWIGO Coin Trading

