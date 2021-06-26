Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) to Post Q4 2023 Earnings of $2.07 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q4 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kohl’s in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $2.07 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.00. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $71.00 price objective on the stock.

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 19th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $1.08. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 9.49% and a net margin of 2.25%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($3.20) earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also commented on KSS. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $30.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Cowen lifted their target price on Kohl’s from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. OTR Global upgraded Kohl’s from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Kohl’s from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Kohl’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.76.

KSS opened at $57.20 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $18.28 and a 52 week high of $64.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.77.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 411.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 486 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $36,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kohl’s in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 8th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -82.64%.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

