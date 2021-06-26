Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation and eight have given a hold recommendation to the company.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th.

ADRNY stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $29.46. The stock had a trading volume of 22,954 shares, compared to its average volume of 114,484. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize has a 1-year low of $25.89 and a 1-year high of $31.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.20 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.72.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize (OTCMKTS:ADRNY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.08. Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $22.02 billion for the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize Company Profile

Koninklijke Ahold Delhaize N.V. operates retail food stores and e-commerce primarily in the United States and Europe. The company's store formats include supermarkets, convenience stores, compact hypermarkets, cash and carry, drugstores, hypermarkets, and liquor stores. As of January 3, 2021, it operated 7,137 stores primarily under local brands serving approximately 54 million customers, as well as online.

