Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Sells $1,090,650.00 in Stock

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total value of $1,090,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 337,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,574,380.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NYSE KFY opened at $73.15 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $66.63. Korn Ferry has a twelve month low of $26.14 and a twelve month high of $74.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 2.07.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in KFY. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Korn Ferry by 2,239.5% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,135,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $133,213,000 after acquiring an additional 2,044,552 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Korn Ferry during the fourth quarter worth about $33,384,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Korn Ferry in the fourth quarter valued at about $658,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 35.3% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,026,271 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,379,000 after buying an additional 528,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,627,212 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $538,079,000 after buying an additional 382,043 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on KFY. Truist Securities upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.83.

Korn Ferry Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

