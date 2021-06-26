Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CFO Robert P. Rozek Sells 35,000 Shares

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) CFO Robert P. Rozek sold 35,000 shares of Korn Ferry stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.59, for a total value of $2,470,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 150,558 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,627,889.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of NYSE KFY opened at $73.15 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $66.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.98 and a beta of 1.67. Korn Ferry has a 52 week low of $26.14 and a 52 week high of $74.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) last issued its earnings results on Monday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $557.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $488.69 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.29%. Korn Ferry’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.60 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.66%. This is a positive change from Korn Ferry’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Korn Ferry’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.94%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of KFY. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 2.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 443,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,663,000 after acquiring an additional 10,719 shares during the period. Stonnington Group LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $7,237,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.4% in the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 5,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in Korn Ferry in the first quarter valued at approximately $273,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 16.9% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 604,577 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,708,000 after acquiring an additional 87,546 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Korn Ferry from $78.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Korn Ferry from $57.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Korn Ferry from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Korn Ferry presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.83.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and RPO (Recruitment Process Outsourcing) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to fill executive-level positions, such as board directors, chief executive officers, chief financial officers, chief operating officers, chief information officers, chief human resource officers, and other senior executive officers for clients in the industrial, financial services, life sciences/healthcare provider, consumer, technology, and educational/not-for-profit market sectors.

