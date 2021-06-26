L. Dyson Dryden Sells 33,591 Shares of Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Stock

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LIND) Director L. Dyson Dryden sold 33,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.07, for a total value of $539,807.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,147,300 shares in the company, valued at $18,437,111. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

L. Dyson Dryden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, June 23rd, L. Dyson Dryden sold 15,270 shares of Lindblad Expeditions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total value of $245,694.30.

Shares of LIND stock opened at $16.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $811.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.20 and a beta of 2.55. Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.83 and a fifty-two week high of $21.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 113.58.

Lindblad Expeditions (NASDAQ:LIND) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.50 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc. will post -1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 1.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,074,000 after purchasing an additional 39,005 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 3.8% during the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,599,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,241,000 after purchasing an additional 59,028 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $22,816,000. Select Equity Group L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Lindblad Expeditions during the first quarter valued at approximately $19,165,000. Finally, Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its position in shares of Lindblad Expeditions by 287.1% during the first quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 992,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,755,000 after purchasing an additional 736,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.46% of the company’s stock.

LIND has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Craig Hallum raised their price target on Lindblad Expeditions from $8.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. TheStreet lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lindblad Expeditions from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th.

Lindblad Expeditions Company Profile

Lindblad Expeditions Holdings, Inc provides expedition cruising and adventure travel experiences. The company delivers voyages through a fleet of nine owned expedition ships and five seasonal charter vessels under the Lindblad brand; and operates eco-conscious expeditions and nature focused small-group tours under the Natural Habitat brand, as well as offers bike tours.

