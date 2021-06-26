Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Laureate Education, Inc. is a degree-granting higher education institutions. The company offers high-quality undergraduate, graduate and specialized programs. Laureate Education, Inc. is headquartered in Baltimore, Maryland. “

LAUR stock opened at $15.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.26. Laureate Education has a 52 week low of $8.86 and a 52 week high of $15.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.81.

Laureate Education (NASDAQ:LAUR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by ($0.38). Laureate Education had a negative net margin of 57.92% and a negative return on equity of 7.85%. The business had revenue of $194.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Laureate Education will post -0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LAUR. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Laureate Education by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,075,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,741,000 after buying an additional 396,698 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Laureate Education by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,161,711 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,557,000 after acquiring an additional 387,552 shares in the last quarter. CPV Partners LLC increased its stake in Laureate Education by 20,166.4% in the first quarter. CPV Partners LLC now owns 3,215,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,199,192 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd raised its position in Laureate Education by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,916,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,461,000 after purchasing an additional 123,799 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Laureate Education by 113.6% during the first quarter. Redwood Capital Management LLC now owns 2,627,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,710,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397,687 shares during the last quarter. 54.60% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Laureate Education

Laureate Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides higher education programs and services to students through a network of universities and higher education institutions. It offers a range of undergraduate and graduate degree programs primarily in the areas of business and management, medicine and health sciences, and engineering and information technology through campus-based, online, and hybrid programs.

