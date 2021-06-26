Lear (NYSE:LEA) Stock Rating Upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group

Lear (NYSE:LEA) was upgraded by The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has a $228.00 price target on the auto parts company’s stock, up from their previous price target of $198.00. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 28.15% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on LEA. Wolfe Research reiterated a “peer perform” rating on shares of Lear in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Lear from $185.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Lear in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Lear from $186.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on Lear from $195.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $187.57.

NYSE LEA opened at $177.91 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 37.93, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $186.70. Lear has a 1-year low of $102.17 and a 1-year high of $204.91.

Lear (NYSE:LEA) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The auto parts company reported $3.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.89 billion. Lear had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 1.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.05 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Lear will post 13.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jonathan F. Foster sold 2,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.82, for a total value of $507,114.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,841.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Lear by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $721,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Lear by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 188,987 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $34,254,000 after buying an additional 26,049 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in Lear by 573.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 28,585 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,181,000 after buying an additional 24,338 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in Lear by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 8,204 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after buying an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its stake in Lear by 326.4% during the 1st quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 6,857 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,243,000 after buying an additional 5,249 shares during the last quarter. 96.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, key seat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

