LegalZoom.com, Inc (LZ) to Raise $487 Million in IPO

LegalZoom.com, Inc (LZ) plans to raise $487 million in an initial public offering on Wednesday, June 30th, IPO Scoop reports. The company will issue 19,100,000 shares at a price of $24.00-$27.00 per share.

In the last twelve months, LegalZoom.com, Inc generated $499.5 million in revenue and had a net loss of $4.8 million. The company has a market cap of $4.9 billion.

J.P. Morgan, Morgan Stanley, Barclays, BofA Securities, Citigroup, Credit Suisse and Jefferies served as the underwriters for the IPO and JMP Securities, Raymond James, William Blair, AmeriVet Securities, Penserra Securities LLC, Telsey Advisory Group and Siebert Williams Shank were co-managers.

LegalZoom.com, Inc provided the following description of their company for its IPO: “Our mission is to democratize law. We believe every business deserves the full protection of the legal system and a simple way to stay compliant with it. Our platform helps new businesses form. Once a small business is formed, we offer subscription services to protect the business, its ideas, and the families that create them. LegalZoom empowers small business owners to apply their energy and passion to their businesses instead of the legal and regulatory complexity required to operate them. LegalZoom is a leading online platform for legal and compliance solutions in the United States. In 2020, 10% of new limited liability companies, or LLCs, and 5% of new corporations in the United States were formed via LegalZoom. Our unique position at business inception allows us to become a trusted business advisor, supporting the evolving needs of a new business across its lifecycle. Along with formation, LegalZoom offerings include ongoing compliance and tax advice and filings, trademark filings, and estate plans. Additionally, we have unique insights into our customers and leverage our product as a channel to introduce small businesses to leading brands in our partner ecosystem, solving even more of their business needs. We operate across all 50 states and over 3,000 counties in the United States, and have more than 20 years of experience navigating complex regulation and simplifying the legal and compliance process for our customers. “.

LegalZoom.com, Inc was founded in 1999 and has 1055 employees. The company is located at 101 North Brand Boulevard, 11th Floor Glendale, California 91203 and can be reached via phone at (323) 962-8600 or on the web at http://www.legalzoom.com/.

