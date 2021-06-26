LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

Get LendingClub alerts:

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on LC. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wedbush raised their target price on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.20.

Shares of NYSE LC traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $19.39. The stock had a trading volume of 3,935,417 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,388,048. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.79. LendingClub has a 1-year low of $4.32 and a 1-year high of $22.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.38.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.33. The business had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The company’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that LendingClub will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 6,249 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $99,984.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 779,229 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,467,664. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Valerie Kay sold 2,215 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $30,013.25. Following the sale, the insider now owns 77,626 shares in the company, valued at $1,051,832.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and have sold 12,412 shares worth $190,008. 4.48% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $99,447,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 76.6% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,156,203 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,803,082 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 453.0% in the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,448,400 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,295,000 after acquiring an additional 1,186,500 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $17,414,000. Finally, Jacobs Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of LendingClub in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $10,560,000. Institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Company Profile

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

Featured Story: How does a security become overbought?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on LendingClub (LC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.