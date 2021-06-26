LendingClub (NYSE:LC) Upgraded to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LendingClub (NYSE:LC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 target price on the credit services provider’s stock.

According to Zacks, “LendingClub Corporation provides internet financial services. The Company offers online marketplace for loan approval, pricing, servicing and support operations as well as regulatory and legal framework which connects borrowers and investors. LendingClub Corporation is headquartered in San Francisco, California. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on LC. Wedbush boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $14.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on LendingClub from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $14.20.

NYSE LC opened at $19.39 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $15.38. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $4.32 and a 12 month high of $22.68. The company has a market cap of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.55 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

LendingClub (NYSE:LC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The credit services provider reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.82) by $0.33. LendingClub had a negative return on equity of 19.95% and a negative net margin of 62.11%. The firm had revenue of $105.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.10) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that LendingClub will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Valerie Kay sold 1,602 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.73, for a total value of $30,005.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,398 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,618,234.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Allan R. Landon acquired 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $13.82 per share, with a total value of $34,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 2,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,779.98. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 6,750 shares of company stock worth $89,913 and have sold 12,412 shares worth $190,008. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of LendingClub in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in LendingClub by 9.8% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,496 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 1,830 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in LendingClub by 200.0% during the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 5,118 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in LendingClub by 74.8% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $151,000 after purchasing an additional 3,917 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in LendingClub by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 145,560 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. 81.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About LendingClub

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company for LendingClub Bank, National Association that provides range of financial products and services through a technology-driven platform in the United States. The company provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, small business, and equipment loans, as well as leases equipment; and unsecured personal and auto, patient finance, and education finance loans.

