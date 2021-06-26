Lethean (LTHN) Price Down 20.6% Over Last 7 Days

Lethean (CURRENCY:LTHN) traded up 15.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. Lethean has a market cap of $883,361.40 and approximately $517.00 worth of Lethean was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lethean coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0011 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Lethean has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31,575.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1,778.07 or 0.05631196 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000758 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $448.21 or 0.01419502 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $123.92 or 0.00392464 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $39.78 or 0.00125992 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $198.65 or 0.00629125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.44 or 0.00390951 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00006906 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00038232 BTC.

Lethean (CRYPTO:LTHN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-V7 hashing algorithm. Lethean’s total supply is 865,787,039 coins and its circulating supply is 795,787,039 coins. The Reddit community for Lethean is /r/Lethean and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Lethean is intensecoin.com . Lethean’s official Twitter account is @LetheanMovement and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lethean is the synthesis of blockchain and VPN technology created for the new age of digital censorship and geo-restricted content. Lethean incorporates the anonymous Cryptonote blockchain to empower users to purchase proxy and VPN services. Lethean was rebranded from IntenseCoin and it is a PoW (Proof of Work) cryptocurrency based on the Cryptonight v2 algorithm. It will serve the users as a medium to exchange value between them as well as to access blocked content on the Web. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lethean directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lethean should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lethean using one of the exchanges listed above.

