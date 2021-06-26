Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) Position Lessened by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can lowered its holdings in shares of Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) by 27.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 885,379 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 327,957 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can owned approximately 0.32% of Lexington Realty Trust worth $10,128,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in LXP. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 287,289 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,603,000 after acquiring an additional 131,277 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 206,843 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after acquiring an additional 12,616 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 38,292 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $406,000 after acquiring an additional 3,006 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 39,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $415,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Lexington Realty Trust by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 625,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,646,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 94.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LXP stock opened at $12.26 on Friday. Lexington Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $9.82 and a 1 year high of $13.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 17.03, a PEG ratio of 7.97 and a beta of 0.60. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $12.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE:LXP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.05). Lexington Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.26% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The firm had revenue of $92.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Lexington Realty Trust will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.1075 dividend. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Lexington Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 56.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Lexington Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st.

Lexington Realty Trust Company Profile

Lexington Realty Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns a portfolio of real estate assets consisting primarily of equity investments in single-tenant net-leased industrial properties across the United States. Lexington seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions and other transactions, including acquisitions.

