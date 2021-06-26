LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) Shares Bought by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in LGI Homes, Inc. (NASDAQ:LGIH) by 64.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 127,338 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 49,756 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in LGI Homes were worth $19,013,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 4.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,771,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $563,142,000 after purchasing an additional 164,402 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 14.2% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,403,378 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $358,849,000 after purchasing an additional 298,680 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 20.5% in the first quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 849,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $126,821,000 after purchasing an additional 144,359 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 612,588 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $64,845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in shares of LGI Homes by 62.7% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,181 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,830,000 after purchasing an additional 152,326 shares during the period. 82.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CMO Rachel Lyons Eaton sold 378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.27, for a total value of $65,496.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 39,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,828,397.43. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 11.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

LGIH stock opened at $153.62 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $167.62. LGI Homes, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.40 and a 12-month high of $188.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 9.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.57.

LGI Homes (NASDAQ:LGIH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $1.58. LGI Homes had a return on equity of 32.58% and a net margin of 14.54%. The company had revenue of $705.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.67 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 55.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that LGI Homes, Inc. will post 15.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on LGIH. Wedbush lifted their price objective on LGI Homes from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on LGI Homes from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on LGI Homes from $140.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on LGI Homes in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $150.67.

LGI Homes Company Profile

LGI Homes, Inc designs, constructs, and sells homes in the United States. It offers entry-level homes, such as detached and attached homes, and move-up homes under the LGI Homes brand name; and luxury series homes under the Terrata Homes brand name. As of December 31, 2020, it owned 113 communities. The company serves in Texas, Arizona, Florida, Georgia, New Mexico, Colorado, North Carolina, South Carolina, Washington, Tennessee, Minnesota, Oklahoma, Alabama, California, Oregon, Nevada, West Virginia, Virginia, and Pennsylvania.

