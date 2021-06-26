Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) vs. Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) Critical Contrast

Li Auto (NASDAQ:LI) and Nikola (NASDAQ:NKLA) are both auto/tires/trucks companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership and risk.

Valuation and Earnings

Get Li Auto alerts:

This table compares Li Auto and Nikola’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Li Auto $1.45 billion 19.77 -$23.24 million ($0.16) -198.00 Nikola $90,000.00 79,495.20 -$384.31 million ($1.19) -15.21

Li Auto has higher revenue and earnings than Nikola. Li Auto is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Nikola, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

11.8% of Li Auto shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 15.9% of Nikola shares are owned by institutional investors. 22.8% of Nikola shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings for Li Auto and Nikola, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Li Auto 0 2 11 0 2.85 Nikola 0 6 3 0 2.33

Li Auto presently has a consensus price target of $40.57, indicating a potential upside of 28.07%. Nikola has a consensus price target of $22.13, indicating a potential upside of 22.24%. Given Li Auto’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Li Auto is more favorable than Nikola.

Profitability

This table compares Li Auto and Nikola’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Li Auto N/A N/A N/A Nikola N/A -47.45% -44.49%

Summary

Li Auto beats Nikola on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Li Auto Company Profile

Li Auto Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells smart electric sport utility vehicles (SUVs) in China. It offers Li ONE, a six-seat electric SUV that equipped with a range of extension system and smart vehicle solutions. The company was formerly known as Leading Ideal Inc. and changed its name to Li Auto Inc. in July 2020. Li Auto Inc. was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

Nikola Company Profile

Nikola Corporation designs and manufactures battery electric and hydrogen-electric vehicless. It operates in two business units, Truck and Energy. The Truck business unit develops and commercializes battery electric vehicles, hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicles, vehicle components, and class 8 trucks that provide solutions to the short-haul, medium-haul, and long-haul trucking sector. The Energy business unit is focuses on developing and constructing a network of hydrogen fueling stations for its fuel-cell electric and other customers. Nikola Corporation was founded in 2015 and is headquartered in Phoenix, Arizona.

Receive News & Ratings for Li Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li Auto and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.