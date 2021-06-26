Lido Advisors LLC Buys 205 Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 8.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 289.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157 shares in the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $290,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $375,000. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory raised its holdings in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:EXI opened at $120.38 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $120.92. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a twelve month low of $80.99 and a twelve month high of $124.29.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

