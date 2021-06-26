Lido Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 55,284 Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 55,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CPRX. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 35.1% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,249,650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $14,981,000 after acquiring an additional 844,521 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 3,183.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 673,233 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after acquiring an additional 652,727 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 2,805.4% during the 1st quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 574,682 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after acquiring an additional 554,902 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 916,829 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,063,000 after acquiring an additional 533,282 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,274,686 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $38,147,000 after acquiring an additional 530,489 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CPRX shares. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Roth Capital raised their price objective on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $625.33 million, a PE ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.30. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.88 and a 1-year high of $6.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $5.28.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $30.21 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.14 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 27.81% and a net margin of 60.11%. Research analysts predict that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

