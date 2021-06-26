Lido Advisors LLC Grows Position in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI) by 8.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,537 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 205 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Global Industrials ETF were worth $294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KCS Wealth Advisory increased its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 3,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 3,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 253 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 7,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $831,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $698,000 after purchasing an additional 673 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Global Industrials ETF alerts:

Shares of iShares Global Industrials ETF stock opened at $120.38 on Friday. iShares Global Industrials ETF has a 1 year low of $80.99 and a 1 year high of $124.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.92.

iShares Global Industrials ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P Global Industrials Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Global 1200 Industrials Sector Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the Standard & Poor’s Global 1200 Index.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Global Industrials ETF (NYSEARCA:EXI).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Global Industrials ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.