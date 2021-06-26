Lido Advisors LLC Has $309,000 Stock Holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF)

Lido Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 7.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,587 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 572 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares in the last quarter. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 91.0% during the 1st quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FNF shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Fidelity National Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. Truist increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $48.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Monday, May 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.83.

Shares of NYSE FNF opened at $44.74 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $12.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.21 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.29 and a 1 year high of $47.97. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.98.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a net margin of 17.06% and a return on equity of 23.66%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 92.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 26.97%.

In related news, Director William P. Foley II sold 251,721 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.38, for a total value of $10,919,656.98. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 4,853,160 shares in the company, valued at approximately $210,530,080.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony Park sold 30,308 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.60, for a total transaction of $1,412,352.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 582,775 shares of company stock worth $26,299,568 over the last quarter. 5.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty insurance.

