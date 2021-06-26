Lido Advisors LLC Has $321,000 Stock Holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) by 92.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,860 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,330 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $321,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amphenol in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Sonora Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Sonora Investment Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 408 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Amphenol by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 428 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

NYSE APH opened at $67.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Amphenol Co. has a 12-month low of $46.50 and a 12-month high of $69.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.50, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.34.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 14.16% and a return on equity of 24.16%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.18 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 27.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amphenol Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.58 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.02%.

In related news, CFO Craig A. Lampo sold 144,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.22, for a total value of $9,823,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 253,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,317,374.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 15,133 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $1,022,082.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 28,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,913,610.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 769,133 shares of company stock valued at $51,217,363 over the last three months. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 target price on shares of Amphenol in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Amphenol from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $66.95.

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Interconnect Products and Assemblies, and Cable Products and Solutions. The Interconnect Products and Assemblies segment offers connector and connector systems, including fiber optic, harsh environment, high-speed, and radio frequency interconnect products, as well as antennas; power interconnect products, busbars, and distribution systems; and other connectors.

