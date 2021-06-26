Lido Advisors LLC Invests $255,000 in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRX) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $255,000.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $51,000. Cetera Investment Advisers acquired a new stake in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals in the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 166.0% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 20,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 12,796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Catalyst Pharmaceuticals by 80.7% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,506 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 9,606 shares in the last quarter. 65.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Roth Capital raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price on Catalyst Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th.

Shares of CPRX stock opened at $6.05 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $625.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.75 and a beta of 1.30. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $5.28. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.88 and a 1 year high of $6.09.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CPRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $30.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.14 million. Catalyst Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 60.11% and a return on equity of 27.81%. Equities research analysts forecast that Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.39 EPS for the current year.

About Catalyst Pharmaceuticals

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for people with rare debilitating, chronic neuromuscular, and neurological diseases in the United States. It offers Firdapse, a proprietary form of amifampridine phosphate for the treatment of patients with lambert-eaton myasthenic syndrome (LEMS) and myasthenia gravis; and Ruzurgi for the treatment of pediatric LEMS patients.

