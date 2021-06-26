Lido Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Lido Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV) by 7.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,129 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 269 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,300,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $123,380,000 after purchasing an additional 91,348 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 737,367 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $69,968,000 after purchasing an additional 13,686 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 160.3% during the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 541,421 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,411 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 33.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 537,613 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $51,015,000 after purchasing an additional 135,848 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 431,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,963,000 after purchasing an additional 8,214 shares during the last quarter.

HDV stock opened at $96.98 on Friday. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a fifty-two week low of $76.23 and a fifty-two week high of $100.48. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $97.53.

Featured Story: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core High Dividend ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.