Lido Advisors LLC Makes New $317,000 Investment in HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI)

Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of HCI Group, Inc. (NYSE:HCI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 4,127 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $317,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in HCI Group by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,077,029 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $82,738,000 after purchasing an additional 22,517 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its position in HCI Group by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 12,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $659,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in HCI Group by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 293,525 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $22,549,000 after acquiring an additional 73,267 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in HCI Group by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 224,213 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after acquiring an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its position in HCI Group by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on HCI shares. Truist Securities raised their price objective on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on HCI Group from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Truist raised their price objective on HCI Group from $60.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised HCI Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $89.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of HCI stock opened at $98.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $834.60 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 228.70 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $80.89. HCI Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $42.97 and a 1 year high of $100.80.

HCI Group (NYSE:HCI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The insurance provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $94.87 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $80.68 million. HCI Group had a negative return on equity of 0.03% and a net margin of 9.44%. Equities analysts predict that HCI Group, Inc. will post 3.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. HCI Group’s payout ratio is currently 46.51%.

HCI Group Company Profile

HCI Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the property and casualty insurance, reinsurance, real estate, and information technology businesses in Florida. It provides residential insurance products, such as homeowners insurance, flood insurance, and wind-only insurance to homeowners, condominium owners, and tenants, as well as offers reinsurance programs.

