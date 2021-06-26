Lido Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

Lido Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,448 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 40.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 7,349 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 4.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 605,861 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $112,340,000 after acquiring an additional 27,625 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 220.3% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 125,335 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $23,240,000 after acquiring an additional 86,202 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 2.4% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 887,936 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $164,641,000 after acquiring an additional 20,642 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sit Investment Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in MKS Instruments by 5.6% in the first quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 40,965 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,596,000 after acquiring an additional 2,175 shares in the last quarter. 93.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other MKS Instruments news, SVP David Philip Henry sold 284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.70, for a total transaction of $53,022.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $337,180.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Seth H. Bagshaw sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.86, for a total value of $1,681,740.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 27,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,047,088.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 11,072 shares of company stock valued at $2,066,061. 0.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

MKS Instruments stock opened at $173.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 3.78 and a current ratio of 5.17. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a one year low of $101.78 and a one year high of $199.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $180.02.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $694.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $652.80 million. MKS Instruments had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 16.21%. MKS Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 11th. Investors of record on Monday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. This is a boost from MKS Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 11.84%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on MKSI shares. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on MKS Instruments from $265.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MKS Instruments from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $225.00) on shares of MKS Instruments in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price target on MKS Instruments from $215.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. MKS Instruments has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.00.

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems, and process control solutions that measure, monitor, deliver, analyze, power, and control critical parameters of manufacturing processes worldwide. Its Vacuum & Analysis segment offers pressure and vacuum control solutions, including direct and indirect pressure measurement; materials delivery solutions comprising flow and valve technologies, as well as integrated pressure measurement and control subsystems, which provide customers with precise control capabilities; power delivery products, such as microwave, power delivery systems, radio frequency matching networks, and metrology products used in providing energy to etching, stripping, and deposition processes; and plasma and reactive gas products.

