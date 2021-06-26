Lido Advisors LLC Sells 2,327 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

Lido Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 36.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,327 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $233,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLV. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 343.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 6,112 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,158,000. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 550.7% in the 4th quarter. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC now owns 52,438 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,949,000 after purchasing an additional 44,379 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 47,828 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,689,000 after purchasing an additional 3,475 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPLV opened at $60.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $60.90. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $48.31 and a fifty-two week high of $62.40.

