Lido Advisors LLC Takes $230,000 Position in NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV)

Posted by on Jun 26th, 2021

Lido Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF (BATS:NUMV) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 18,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 36.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 7,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RVW Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. RVW Wealth LLC now owns 11,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 2,030 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF stock opened at $36.44 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $36.62. NuShares ESG Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12-month low of $25.05 and a 12-month high of $29.85.

