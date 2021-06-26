Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) Rating Increased to Outperform at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Oppenheimer currently has $147.00 price target on the industrial products company’s stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Lincoln Electric’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.72 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $6.55 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $7.25 EPS.

LECO has been the topic of several other research reports. Vertical Research upgraded shares of Lincoln Electric from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $140.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $121.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Lincoln Electric from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $127.88.

Get Lincoln Electric alerts:

Shares of LECO opened at $132.16 on Tuesday. Lincoln Electric has a 12 month low of $79.67 and a 12 month high of $136.04. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.00. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of 35.43, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.95 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Lincoln Electric (NASDAQ:LECO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $757.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $727.87 million. Lincoln Electric had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 36.67%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Lincoln Electric will post 5.62 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. Lincoln Electric’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.16%.

In other Lincoln Electric news, EVP Jennifer I. Ansberry sold 3,984 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.31, for a total value of $527,123.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 3.35% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $298,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 952.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 76,904 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,455,000 after purchasing an additional 69,599 shares during the period. Scopus Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $1,844,000. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lincoln Electric during the first quarter worth $492,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 56.0% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 16,006 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 5,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln Electric Company Profile

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells welding, cutting, and brazing products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Welding, International Welding, and The Harris Products Group. It offers welding products, including arc welding power sources, plasma cutters, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, integrated automation systems, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes, fluxes and welding accessories, and specialty welding consumables and fabrication products.

Featured Article: What is Compound Interest?



Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.