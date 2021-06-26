Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) Shares Bought by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 209,421 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,699 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $13,041,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lincoln National during the 4th quarter worth about $111,993,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lincoln National by 51.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,386,131 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,736,000 after acquiring an additional 471,016 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 602.8% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 448,409 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $22,559,000 after buying an additional 384,603 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 38.9% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 971,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,856,000 after buying an additional 272,103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its stake in Lincoln National by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 866,405 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $53,951,000 after buying an additional 258,461 shares in the last quarter. 76.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Lincoln National alerts:

In other news, EVP John Christopher Kennedy sold 1,441 shares of Lincoln National stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.14, for a total transaction of $96,748.74. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $843,412.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.89% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on LNC. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lincoln National from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $59.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Lincoln National from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.67.

Shares of LNC stock opened at $65.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.18. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $71.68. The stock has a market cap of $12.48 billion, a PE ratio of 16.44, a PEG ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $66.84.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. Lincoln National had a net margin of 3.80% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 12th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 9th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Lincoln National’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.75%.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

Recommended Story: FTSE 100 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC).

Receive News & Ratings for Lincoln National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lincoln National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.