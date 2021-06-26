Liontrust Asset Management’s (LIO) “Add” Rating Reaffirmed at Numis Securities

Numis Securities restated their add rating on shares of Liontrust Asset Management (LON:LIO) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm currently has a GBX 1,900 ($24.82) price target on the stock.
Separately, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Liontrust Asset Management in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They set a neutral rating and a GBX 1,700 ($22.21) price objective for the company.
Liontrust Asset Management stock opened at GBX 1,776 ($23.20) on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 1,575.67. Liontrust Asset Management has a one year low of GBX 1,151.02 ($15.04) and a one year high of GBX 1,876.31 ($24.51). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of £1.08 billion and a P/E ratio of 96.00.
Liontrust Asset Management Company Profile
Liontrust Asset Management Plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, , multi-asset and managed funds for its clients. It invests into the public equity and multi-asset markets across the globe. The firm was formerly known as River and Mercantile Investment Management Limited.
