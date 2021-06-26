London Co. of Virginia Decreases Position in Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN)

London Co. of Virginia cut its stake in shares of Kaman Co. (NYSE:KAMN) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 423,676 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,471 shares during the period. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Kaman were worth $21,730,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $57,000. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 98.5% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,169 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of Kaman by 9.3% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,526 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $129,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Keybank National Association OH purchased a new stake in shares of Kaman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $208,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.03% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:KAMN traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $52.86. The stock had a trading volume of 306,454 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,171. Kaman Co. has a one year low of $37.76 and a one year high of $59.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of -23.70 and a beta of 1.35. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.42. The company has a quick ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 3.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Kaman (NYSE:KAMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.10. Kaman had a positive return on equity of 6.30% and a negative net margin of 8.29%. The company had revenue of $171.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $167.90 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.48 earnings per share. Kaman’s revenue was down 17.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Kaman Co. will post 1.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 22nd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 21st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. Kaman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.91%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on KAMN. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kaman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Kaman from $65.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday.

Kaman Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the aerospace, medical, and industrial markets. The company produces and markets aircraft bearings and components; super precision miniature ball bearings; spring energized seals, springs, and contacts; and metallic and composite aero structures for commercial, military, and general aviation fixed and rotary wing aircrafts.

