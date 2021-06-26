London Co. of Virginia Raises Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

London Co. of Virginia raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 12.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 50,121 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,704 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $1,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WFC. Bellwether Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 172.3% in the first quarter. Bellwether Advisors LLC now owns 719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, RMR Wealth Builders bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.37% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on WFC shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $41.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Wells Fargo & Company from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.70.

Shares of Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $1.20 on Friday, hitting $46.38. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 48,626,041 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,390,717. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $20.76 and a 1 year high of $48.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $45.52. The firm has a market cap of $191.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.36.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 13th. The financial services provider reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.36. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 9.42%. The company had revenue of $18.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.42 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. Wells Fargo & Company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Wells Fargo & Company will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company’s payout ratio is 72.73%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) is a leading financial services company that has approximately $1.9 trillion in assets and proudly serves one in three U.S. households and more than 10% of all middle market companies in the U.S. We provide a diversified set of banking, investment and mortgage products and services, as well as consumer and commercial finance, through our four reportable operating segments: Consumer Banking and Lending, Commercial Banking, Corporate and Investment Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

