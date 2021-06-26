London Co. of Virginia Sells 5,938 Shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT)

London Co. of Virginia decreased its position in shares of Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 459,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,938 shares during the quarter. London Co. of Virginia owned approximately 1.15% of Ingevity worth $34,695,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Ingevity by 34.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 49,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 12,500 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 159.3% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,930 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Ingevity by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 68,534 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,177,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Teza Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Ingevity in the 1st quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Ingevity by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 505,509 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,181,000 after purchasing an additional 24,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on NGVT. Loop Capital raised their target price on Ingevity from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Ingevity from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Ingevity from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.50.

Shares of NYSE NGVT traded down $1.14 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $81.87. 731,652 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 236,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a current ratio of 2.86 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Ingevity Co. has a 52-week low of $46.50 and a 52-week high of $89.55. The stock has a market cap of $3.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.76 and a beta of 2.20. The business’s 50-day moving average is $82.07.

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $320.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $293.05 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 33.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.12 EPS. Analysts predict that Ingevity Co. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Ingevity news, EVP Stuart Edward Jr. Woodcock sold 5,178 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.76, for a total value of $444,065.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,516 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,617,052.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

