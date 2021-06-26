London Co. of Virginia Takes Position in Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN)

London Co. of Virginia bought a new stake in shares of Cosan S.A. (NYSE:CSAN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 11,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Distillate Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at about $146,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at about $158,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Cosan during the 1st quarter valued at about $190,000.

Get Cosan alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on CSAN. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Cosan in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cosan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th.

Shares of CSAN stock traded down $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.84. 275,825 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,445. Cosan S.A. has a 12 month low of $14.99 and a 12 month high of $20.56. The company has a current ratio of 2.24, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.71.

The business also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a $0.1762 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 12th.

Cosan Profile

Cosan SA, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the fuel distribution business in Brazil, Europe, Latin America, North America, Asia, and internationally. It operates through RaÃ­zen Energia, RaÃ­zen CombustÃ­veis, Gas and Energy, and Moove segments. The company's RaÃ­zen Energia segment produces and markets various products derived from sugar cane, including raw sugar, and anhydrous and hydrated ethanol.

See Also: What Every Investor Needs to Understand About Secondary Public Offerings

Receive News & Ratings for Cosan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cosan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.