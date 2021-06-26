London Stock Exchange Group (LON:LSEG) Trading Up 1%

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG)’s share price was up 1% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 8,252 ($107.81) and last traded at GBX 8,182 ($106.90). Approximately 551,834 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 34% from the average daily volume of 839,344 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 8,098 ($105.80).

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LSEG shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,500 ($124.12) to GBX 8,500 ($111.05) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($130.65) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from GBX 9,100 ($118.89) to GBX 7,000 ($91.46) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 18th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 52.29, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.00. The stock has a market cap of £41.91 billion and a P/E ratio of 69.66. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 7,548.04.

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, Italy, France, and internationally. The company operates in five segments: Information Services, Post Trade Services, Capital Markets, Technology Services, and Other. It operates a range of international equity, ETF, bond, and derivatives markets, including London Stock Exchange; Borsa Italiana; MTS, a European fixed income market; and Turquoise, a pan-European equities multilateral trading facility.

