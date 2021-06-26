Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Stake Lifted by Azimuth Capital Management LLC

Azimuth Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 64.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,998 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Azimuth Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 1,037.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 6,731 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 6,139 shares in the last quarter. Camden National Bank boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,087,177 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $174,503,000 after buying an additional 195,566 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 25,500 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $4,093,000 after buying an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 209.7% during the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 2,865 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.57% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LOW opened at $192.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $136.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.99, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.35. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $128.93 and a one year high of $215.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.25.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $24.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.91 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 296.41%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.77 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 10.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 21st will be given a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 20th. Lowe’s Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.09%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $200.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $195.00 to $239.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $222.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $177.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $204.57.

In other Lowe’s Companies news, EVP Seemantini Godbole sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.77, for a total value of $2,906,190.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States and internationally. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as appliances, dÃ©cor, paint, hardware, millwork, lawn and garden, lighting, lumber and building materials, flooring, kitchens and bath, rough plumbing and electrical, seasonal and outdoor living, and tools.

