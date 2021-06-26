LS Investment Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,457 shares of the company’s stock after selling 885 shares during the period. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $572,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in Trane Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Trane Technologies by 180.0% in the fourth quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 239.1% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 310.5% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies during the first quarter worth $28,000. 78.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TT has been the topic of a number of research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $164.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $157.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Trane Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $206.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $170.79.

Shares of TT opened at $180.00 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a one year low of $84.30 and a one year high of $189.93. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $180.08. The firm has a market capitalization of $43.05 billion, a PE ratio of 39.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.59.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.39. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 8.72% and a return on equity of 19.52%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.85 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services climate control products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and transport solutions. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation products; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

