LS Investment Advisors LLC Has $504,000 Holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) by 20.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,838 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sealed Air were worth $504,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 23.9% in the first quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 37,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after buying an additional 7,300 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 28.9% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 76,368 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,497,000 after buying an additional 17,104 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 377.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 42,185 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,932,000 after buying an additional 33,352 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 17.2% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 25,747 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after buying an additional 3,777 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC boosted its stake in Sealed Air by 1.0% in the first quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC now owns 337,626 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,470,000 after buying an additional 3,239 shares in the last quarter. 89.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE SEE opened at $58.54 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.32. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $30.67 and a one year high of $59.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.90 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.55.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.08. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 887.96% and a net margin of 9.73%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Sealed Air Co. will post 3.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 4th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 3rd. This is a boost from Sealed Air’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.08%.

Several research firms have commented on SEE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sealed Air from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $45.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup increased their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Sealed Air from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Sealed Air from $56.00 to $63.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.69.

Sealed Air Corporation provides food safety and security, and product protection solutions and equipment in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, automate processes, and optimize total cost for perishable food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the Cryovac, Cryovac Grip & Tear, Cryovac Darfresh, Cryovac Mirabella, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

