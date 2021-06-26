LS Investment Advisors LLC Reduces Position in XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of XPO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:XPO) by 10.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,227 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 511 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in XPO Logistics were worth $521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 41.4% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 355 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of XPO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $52,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $137.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Vertical Research raised shares of XPO Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of XPO Logistics in a report on Friday, April 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.38.

XPO opened at $150.12 on Friday. XPO Logistics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $71.71 and a twelve month high of $153.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $143.60. The firm has a market cap of $16.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 114.60, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 2.18.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 1.17% and a return on equity of 12.79%. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that XPO Logistics, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $1,515,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 65,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,873,891.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jacobs Private Equity, Llc sold 29,863 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $4,080,181.69. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,480,394 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,976,232.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 520,725 shares of company stock valued at $73,667,706. Insiders own 17.80% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

