LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,237 Shares of AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC lowered its stake in AmerisourceBergen Co. (NYSE:ABC) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,110 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,237 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in AmerisourceBergen were worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of AmerisourceBergen by 86.1% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Freedman Financial Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of AmerisourceBergen in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.00% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have weighed in on ABC. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AmerisourceBergen in a report on Sunday, June 20th. Barclays raised their price target on AmerisourceBergen from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $122.50.

In other AmerisourceBergen news, CEO Steven H. Collis sold 12,784 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.07, for a total value of $1,534,974.88. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 206,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,776,084.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Gina Clark sold 9,013 shares of AmerisourceBergen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.94, for a total value of $1,062,993.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 101,356 shares of company stock worth $11,953,730 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ABC opened at $116.34 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $23.90 billion, a PE ratio of 13.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.54. AmerisourceBergen Co. has a 1-year low of $92.00 and a 1-year high of $125.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.48.

AmerisourceBergen (NYSE:ABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.48 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $49.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $50.06 billion. AmerisourceBergen had a positive return on equity of 277.60% and a negative net margin of 1.91%. AmerisourceBergen’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.40 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AmerisourceBergen Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. AmerisourceBergen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.28%.

AmerisourceBergen Corporation sources and distributes pharmaceutical products in the United States and internationally. Its Pharmaceutical Distribution segment distributes brand-name and generic pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter healthcare products, home healthcare supplies and equipment, outsourced compounded sterile preparations, and related services to various healthcare providers, including acute care hospitals and health systems, independent and chain retail pharmacies, mail order pharmacies, medical clinics, long-term care and other alternate site pharmacies, and other customers.

