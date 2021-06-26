LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,475 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

LS Investment Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 23.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,713 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,475 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in PTC were worth $649,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Exane Derivatives raised its holdings in PTC by 12,000.0% during the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 242 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in PTC during the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in PTC by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 295 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. 84.22% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Michael Ditullio sold 5,372 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.83, for a total transaction of $794,142.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,376 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,377,464.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Phillip M. Fernandez sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.76, for a total value of $36,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 21,920 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,238,899.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 target price for the company. Mizuho boosted their target price on PTC from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on PTC from $145.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. PTC presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $132.00.

NASDAQ PTC opened at $138.69 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $16.21 billion, a PE ratio of 73.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $134.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.18 and a 52 week high of $149.50.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The technology company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.38. The firm had revenue of $461.79 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $416.01 million. PTC had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 13.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About PTC

PTC Inc operates as software and services company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx, an IIoT platform that enables customers to address digital transformation of their operations, products, and services; ThingWorx Solution Central, a centralized portal in the cloud that allows users of ThingWorx to discover, deploy, and manage ThingWorx applications; and ThingWorx Kepware, which enables users to connect, manage, monitor, and control disparate devices and software applications.

