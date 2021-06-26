LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 3,697 Shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX)

LS Investment Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of IDEX Co. (NYSE:IEX) by 55.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,011 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,697 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in IDEX were worth $630,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IEX. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. purchased a new position in IDEX during the first quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC grew its position in IDEX by 112.7% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 134 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in IDEX during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in IDEX by 54.9% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 158 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 2,165 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $493,620.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,239,872. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Denise R. Cade sold 10,835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.00, for a total value of $2,470,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,483,604. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IEX. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on IDEX from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on IDEX from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. DA Davidson upped their price objective on IDEX from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on IDEX from $232.00 to $247.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on IDEX from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.88.

NYSE IEX opened at $219.82 on Friday. IDEX Co. has a 1-year low of $151.50 and a 1-year high of $235.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 3.57 and a current ratio of 4.37. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $222.12. The company has a market cap of $16.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09.

IDEX (NYSE:IEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $652.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.96 million. IDEX had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. IDEX’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that IDEX Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 14th. IDEX’s payout ratio is 41.62%.

IDEX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an applied solutions company worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Fluid & Metering Technologies (FMT), Health & Science Technologies (HST), and Fire & Safety/Diversified Products (FSDP). The FMT segment designs, produces, and distributes positive displacement pumps, small volume provers, flow meters, injectors, and other fluid-handling pump modules and systems, as well as offers flow monitoring and other services for the food, chemical, general industrial, water and wastewater, agricultural, and energy industries.

