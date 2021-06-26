LS Investment Advisors LLC Sells 657 Shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI)

LS Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of Masimo Co. (NASDAQ:MASI) by 20.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,611 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 657 shares during the quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Masimo were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Masimo during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 156 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Masimo by 24.1% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 330 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masimo in the fourth quarter valued at about $78,000. 80.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASI opened at $244.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $13.43 billion, a PE ratio of 68.42 and a beta of 0.75. Masimo Co. has a 1-year low of $203.81 and a 1-year high of $284.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.90.

Masimo (NASDAQ:MASI) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $299.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.22 million. Masimo had a return on equity of 14.95% and a net margin of 19.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Masimo Co. will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Micah W. Young sold 2,087 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $239.00, for a total transaction of $498,793.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 16,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,986,520. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MASI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $310.00 price target on shares of Masimo in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Masimo from $310.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $284.80.

Masimo Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets noninvasive monitoring technologies and hospital automation solutions worldwide. The company offers masimo signal extraction technology (SET) pulse oximetry with measure-through motion and low perfusion pulse oximetry monitoring to address the primary limitations of conventional pulse oximetry.

