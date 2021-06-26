Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Luminar Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAZR) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 135,917 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 98% from the previous session’s volume of 6,277,526 shares.The stock last traded at $25.00 and had previously closed at $22.42.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on LAZR shares. Robert W. Baird raised Luminar Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $22.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday. Craig Hallum started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Luminar Technologies in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Luminar Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Luminar Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.00.

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $22.06.

Luminar Technologies (NASDAQ:LAZR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.09). The business had revenue of $5.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Luminar Technologies, Inc. will post -0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of LAZR. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors bought a new stake in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Luminar Technologies by 1,200.0% in the 1st quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in shares of Luminar Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

Luminar Technologies Company Profile (NASDAQ:LAZR)

Luminar Technologies, Inc operates as a vehicle sensor and software company for passenger cars and commercial trucks. The company operates in two segments, Autonomy Solutions and Other Component Sales. The Autonomy Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and sells lidar sensors, and related perception and autonomy software solutions for original equipment manufacturers in the automobile, commercial vehicle, robo-taxi, and other related industries.

