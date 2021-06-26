LunchMoney (LMY) Price Tops $0.0020

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on June 26th. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for $0.0020 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. LunchMoney has a market capitalization of $240,389.52 and $201.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 21.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003157 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.78 or 0.00052967 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003316 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.41 or 0.00020236 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003160 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0950 or 0.00000300 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.95 or 0.00590038 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.11 or 0.00038212 BTC.

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney is a coin. Its genesis date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,099,302 coins. LunchMoney’s official message board is medium.com/@lunchmoney . LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LunchMoney directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LunchMoney should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase LunchMoney using one of the exchanges listed above.

