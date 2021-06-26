LunchMoney Price Tops $0.0021 on Major Exchanges (LMY)

LunchMoney (CURRENCY:LMY) traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on June 26th. During the last seven days, LunchMoney has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One LunchMoney coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000006 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. LunchMoney has a total market capitalization of $256,088.91 and $473.00 worth of LunchMoney was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

LunchMoney Profile

LunchMoney is a coin. Its launch date was March 15th, 2018. LunchMoney’s total supply is 189,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,099,302 coins. LunchMoney’s official Twitter account is @LunchToken . LunchMoney’s official website is www.lunchmoney.io . The official message board for LunchMoney is medium.com/@lunchmoney

According to CryptoCompare, “Restaurant P.I. is a Blockchain decentralized platform that serves as a portal between local restaurant owners and customers. Blockchain technology ensures transparency and trust in the business and customer relationship. Exclusive deals and discounts are offered to loyal customers and authentic feedback is rewarded with cryptocurrencies. Lunch Money is a universal loyalty rewards program that incentivizes real feedback from restaurant and eatery patrons worldwide. Lunch Money is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum Blockchain. “

Buying and Selling LunchMoney

