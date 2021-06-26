Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $13.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Luther Burbank Corporation is a bank holding company which operates through its subsidiary, Luther Burbank Savings. It offers commercial banking products and services to real estate investors, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals and commercial businesses. The Bank’s principal lending products are real estate secured loans, primarily on smaller, existing multifamily residential properties. Luther Burbank Corporation is headquartered in Santa Rosa, California. “

Shares of LBC opened at $12.08 on Tuesday. Luther Burbank has a 52 week low of $7.58 and a 52 week high of $12.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $630.75 million, a P/E ratio of 12.45 and a beta of 0.80. The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.85.

Luther Burbank (NASDAQ:LBC) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $39.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Luther Burbank had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 21.58%. Equities research analysts expect that Luther Burbank will post 1.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 7th were given a dividend of $0.058 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.23 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Luther Burbank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.84%.

In other Luther Burbank news, Director Jack W. Krouskup sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.44, for a total transaction of $57,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,438 shares in the company, valued at $393,970.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 22.86% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Luther Burbank by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 536,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,255,000 after acquiring an additional 18,404 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL acquired a new stake in shares of Luther Burbank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Boston Partners increased its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 0.6% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 240,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 28.8% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $755,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luther Burbank by 19.7% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 292,068 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,862,000 after purchasing an additional 48,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.63% of the company’s stock.

Luther Burbank Company Profile

Luther Burbank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Luther Burbank Savings that provides various banking products and services for real estate investors, professionals, entrepreneurs, high net worth individuals, depositors, and commercial businesses. The company offers interest and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposit, and money market accounts.

