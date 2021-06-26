Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) Shares Bought by Kempen Capital Management N.V.

Kempen Capital Management N.V. raised its holdings in Luxfer Holdings PLC (NYSE:LXFR) by 12.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,826,729 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 202,806 shares during the period. Luxfer accounts for about 1.8% of Kempen Capital Management N.V.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Kempen Capital Management N.V. owned 6.38% of Luxfer worth $38,873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Luxfer by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 54.5% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,475 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $95,000 after buying an additional 1,578 shares during the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 111,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,825,000 after buying an additional 2,187 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 22,016 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 2,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its holdings in shares of Luxfer by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 25,098 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,000 after buying an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.52% of the company’s stock.

Luxfer stock traded down $0.35 during trading on Friday, reaching $21.00. 517,102 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 79,484. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.40. Luxfer Holdings PLC has a 52-week low of $11.74 and a 52-week high of $23.91. The company has a market cap of $601.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.10.

Luxfer (NYSE:LXFR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, April 25th. The industrial products company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $85.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.40 million. Luxfer had a net margin of 8.15% and a return on equity of 15.90%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.34 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Luxfer Holdings PLC will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th were given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 15th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Luxfer’s payout ratio is currently 53.76%.

In other Luxfer news, insider Graham Wardlow sold 6,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $139,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 25,225 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $549,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.46% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Luxfer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley upped their price objective on Luxfer from $24.50 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Roth Capital upped their price objective on Luxfer from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th.

Luxfer Profile

Luxfer Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and supplies high-performance materials, components, and high-pressure gas containment devices for defense and emergency response, healthcare, transportation, and general industrial end-market applications. It operates in two segments, Gas Cylinders and Elektron.

